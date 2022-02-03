The Morning Watch: Moonfall Opening Scene Gets A LEGO Makeover, New Dune With Old VFX & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch the opening scene from "Moonfall" recreated with LEGO pieces in stop-motion animation. Plus, see what the new "Dune" adaptation looks like with visual effects in the style of the previous film version from 1984. And finally, watch as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star Tom Holland interviews co-star Benedict Cumberbatch about his award worthy turn in Netflix's "The Power of the Dog."