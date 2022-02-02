Joseph Gordon-Levitt Will Play Infamous Cult Leader Jim Jones In New Film

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will star as the cult leader and Christian Socialist preacher whose influence culminated in one of the largest murder suicides in American history. Under Jones' leadership, over 900 members of the remote jungle commune were killed on November 18, 1978, either by drinking cyanide-laced Flavor-Aid, being forcibly given the poison, or were gunned down by Jones' followers.

Now I know what you're thinking — isn't Joseph Gordon Levitt already playing a cult leader this year? A very understandable mistake ... and not entirely inaccurate: Gordon-Levitt is actually playing Uber founder Travis Kalanick in the upcoming Apple series "Super Pumped." Based on the "Wolf of Wall Street" vibes he was giving off in the trailer, the role of the charismatic CEO will be excellent practice for his turn as Jim Jones.

And speaking of Jordan Belfort, Gordon-Levitt might have some competition when it comes to most monstrous reenactment of a cult leader. His former "Inception" co-star and good ol' pal Leonardo DiCaprio is also in talks to star as Jim Jones, in a separate film for MGM. The studio secured a seven-figure deal for the film late last year, with DiCaprio set to produce. "High Fidelity" and "Venom" scribe Scott Rosenberg set to pen the script.

As of now, there's no word yet on when DiCaprio's "Jim Jones" will begin production, but "White Night" is set to film in spring 2022.