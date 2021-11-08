Leonardo DiCaprio Will Play Infamous Cult Leader Jim Jones In New Film

MGM has forged a deal — seven figures, according to Deadline – for the upcoming "Jim Jones" feature film, with Leonardo DiCaprio in consideration for the lead role of the monstrous leader of the People's Temple cult.

Under Jones' leadership, over 900 members of the People's Temple in Guyana were killed on November 18, 1978, either by drinking cyanide-laced Flavor-Aid or being forcibly given the poison (as was the case with children of the members), or they were gunned down by Jones' followers. Jones' name still carries notoriety today alongside the name of the place where the massacre occurred: Jonestown.

DiCaprio is producing "Jim Jones" under his Appian Way Productions banner, along with Appian's President of Production, Jennifer Davisson. The script is written by Scott Rosenberg, whose previous work includes "Con Air," "Disturbing Behavior," and both recent entries in the "Jumanji" franchise: "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Jumanji: The Next Level." The screenwriter is also executive producing Netflix's upcoming live-action "Cowboy Bebop" series.

DiCaprio's next venture is Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," a collaboration between Appian Way and Apple. A first-look deal was secured between the two in 2020.