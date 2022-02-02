The Boys Presents: Diabolical Teaser: Yep, The Boys Has An Animated Spin-Off Now

The most important takeaway from this teaser is to never eat at Vought-A-Burger. Nevermind the fact that its run by an evil Supe-touting corporation or that their clientele have the unique abilities to mass murder civillians — the source of their ranch-chili queso will make you shudder. Something tells me that sensitive stomachs won't fare well in the world of "Diabolical." Luckily, Prime Video knows just how to draw in an audience. Yes folks, it's the sweet sweet allure of star power, at work once again!

"Diabolical" has an incredible lineup of voice actors, including (deep breath) Kumail Nanjiani, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Michael Cera, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Justin Roiland, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, Awkwafina, and Oscar-winner Youn Yuh Jung.

Set within the world of "The Boys," "Diabolical" is an anthology series with 12-14 minute episodes that tell unseen stories with their own animation style. Based on what we've seen thus far, the bite-sized episodes will be just as gory, gruesome, and hilariously R-rated as the flagship series. Many of the cast members even had a hand in dreaming up the stories, including Awkwafina, the Glazers, Samberg, Tyler, Rogen, and Roiland. Other creatives involved in the series are Garth Ennis, Evan Goldberg, Simon Racioppa, and Ben Bayouth,

Animation for the series comes from Titmouse, the adult-animation leaders currently behind a number of notable titles including Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Lower Deck"s and Amazon's own new Critical Role series "The Legend of Vox Machina." The series is executive produced by Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina.

"The Boys Presents: Diabolical" premieres to Prime Video on March 4, 2022.