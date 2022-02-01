Studio Ghibli Theme Park Concept Art Features Howl's Moving Castle, Mononoke Village, And More

Beloved Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli has been working on opening a theme park since 2017. Now, with the November 1, 2022 opening date coming up fast, we're finally getting a look at concept art of the coming attractions for Ghibli Park at Japan's Aichi Prefecture in the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park. The first wave of Ghibli Park will include the "Spirited Away" inspired Ghibli's Grand Warehouse, the Hill of the Youth (based on both "Howl's Moving Castle" and "Whisper of the Heart") and Dondoko Forest of "My Neighbor Totoro," who also serves as Studio Ghibli's mascot. The park will eventually have five different areas (or "lands"), with each section opening on a staggered schedule.

Studio Ghibli

The Ghibli Grand Warehouse is an indoor facility with exhibits like the Robot Soldier from "Castle in the Sky" and the Catbus from "My Neighbor Totoro." Hill of the Youth will be the home of the World Emporium, which fans may recognize as the antique shop from "Whisper of the Heart." Dondoko Forest will also include Satsuki and Mei's house from "My Neighbor Totoro," as well as a Dondoko-do play area. The Valley of the Witches area inspired by "Kiki's Delivery Service" and "Howl's Moving Castle" is set to open at a later date, as well as Mononoke Village, an area celebrating the characters, creatures, and wildlife of "Princess Mononoke." Ghibli Park is not your typical thrill-seeking land, but more of an immersive experience allowing visitors to honor the environment and rich characters of Studio Ghibli.