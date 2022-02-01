Attack On Titan's New Theme Hit The Top Of The Billboard Hard Rock Chart
"Attack on Titan" fans, rejoice! The opening theme of the anime's The Final Season Part 2, "The Rumbling," has reached the U.S. Billboard charts after its release on January 22, 2022, and it currently stands at #2 on Billboard's "Hot Hard Rock Songs" chart.
According to Anime News Network, music company Pony Canyon reported that "The Rumbling" has received over 10 million playbacks within the initial week of release on major streaming platforms, while the official opening theme video on Pony Canyon's YouTube channel has garnered over 30 million views so far. Interestingly, this is only a shortened TV version of the theme song, as performed by the Japanese alternative metal band, SiM. The full version is expected to be released on streaming and download platforms on February 7, 2022.
You can listen to the goosebump-inducing "Attack on Titan" opening theme below.
The Roar of the Titans
The band's official Twitter account also revealed the track's digital jacket, and announced the upcoming full-size version of the song:
【NEWS】
進撃の巨人 The Final Season Part2 OPテーマ"The Rumbling" Full Sizeのジャケット写真が先行公開！
2022.02.07
Digital Release
▼ご予約はこちらから！https://t.co/9Ryh2TjyyV
▼SiM YouTubehttps://t.co/QesNNQNM7u#SiM#進撃の巨人#AttackOnTitan #shingeki pic.twitter.com/9laaCxxO8p
— SiM_Official (@SiM_Official) January 30, 2022
It is not difficult to gauge why "The Rumbling" had reached #1 on the Billboard Hard Rock chart for quite some time only a week after its release, although currently it has been replaced by Meat Loaf's "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)." Per Crunchyroll, the track has already reached number one on the iTunes Rock charts in 13 countries. The track not only complements the often-brutal, relentless dynamic between the characters in "Attack on Titan," but the lyrics also mirror the sense of nostalgia that the fans must be currently feeling as the series comes to its inevitable end.
Part 1 of The Final Season of "Attack on Titan" ended with "Memories of the Future," which was fascinating in many ways, delivering a major twist about the Jaeger family and recontextualizing history altogether. In order to navigate the future, the past needs to be understood, which is exactly what Episode 20 captures beautifully.
Episode 21 of "Attack on Titan" is expected to be released on February 6, 2022, available for streaming on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. Subtitled episodes will be up a few hours after the NHK broadcast, and the ET release time for the episode is 3:45 PM. Fans of the series can expect to garner a better understanding of Ymir's past, the reasons behind her actions, and how her circumstances shaped her path, eventually granting her the powers of The Founding Titan.