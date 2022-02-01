Attack On Titan's New Theme Hit The Top Of The Billboard Hard Rock Chart

The band's official Twitter account also revealed the track's digital jacket, and announced the upcoming full-size version of the song:

It is not difficult to gauge why "The Rumbling" had reached #1 on the Billboard Hard Rock chart for quite some time only a week after its release, although currently it has been replaced by Meat Loaf's "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)." Per Crunchyroll, the track has already reached number one on the iTunes Rock charts in 13 countries. The track not only complements the often-brutal, relentless dynamic between the characters in "Attack on Titan," but the lyrics also mirror the sense of nostalgia that the fans must be currently feeling as the series comes to its inevitable end.

Part 1 of The Final Season of "Attack on Titan" ended with "Memories of the Future," which was fascinating in many ways, delivering a major twist about the Jaeger family and recontextualizing history altogether. In order to navigate the future, the past needs to be understood, which is exactly what Episode 20 captures beautifully.

Episode 21 of "Attack on Titan" is expected to be released on February 6, 2022, available for streaming on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. Subtitled episodes will be up a few hours after the NHK broadcast, and the ET release time for the episode is 3:45 PM. Fans of the series can expect to garner a better understanding of Ymir's past, the reasons behind her actions, and how her circumstances shaped her path, eventually granting her the powers of The Founding Titan.