Woody Harrelson, Cheech Marin, And Kaitlin Olson Will Lead Focus Features' Champions

Javier Fesser's "Campeones" starred Javier Gutiérrez as Marco Montes, whose many instances of drunk-driving landed him in community service. Initially, Marco harbors a condescending attitude towards his team but is soon humbled by a series of events that teach him never to look down upon those around him. While comedic in tone and treatment, "Campeones" is a genuine look into the themes of othering and inclusivity, the societal double standards that surround both, and what it means to navigate them with an informed perspective.

Harrelson's latest stint as Cletus Kasady in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is an obvious reminder of the actor's natural ability to slip into roles considered a tad unhinged (another case in point: his portrayal of Mickey Knox in "Natural Born Killers"). However, comedy is also one of Harrelson's many strengths, as evidenced in the comedy-horror "Zombieland" and going all the way back to his stint on "Cheers," making his addition to "Champions" apt, as the actor can expertly balance comedic beats with heartfelt, nuanced emotions. Also, he is no stranger to starring in a sports drama, as he famously co-starred alongside Wesley Snipes in the 1992 basketball classic "White Men Can't Jump." Apart from "Champions" and "The Man From Toronto," Harrelson is also involved in Ruben Östlund's upcoming black comedy, "Triangle of Sadness."

Olson, of course, is best known for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," while Marin is one half of the comedic duo "Cheech and Chong" who has also made appearances in films like "Desperado" and "From Dusk Till Dawn." The film also stars "more than 10 actors with intellectual disabilities who authentically tell the story, including Madison Tevlin, Joshua Felder, Kevin Iannucci, Ashton Gunning, Matthew Von Der Ahe, Tom Sinclair, James Day Keith, Alex Hintz, Casey Metcalfe, Bradley Edens, and Champ Pederson."

Focus Features will distribute "Champions" in the United States, while Universal will handle the international release.