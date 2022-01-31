Hulu Musical Series Up Here Will Feature Songs From Frozen And WandaVision Songwriters

I'm not gonna lie — as a recovering "Glee" fan, this is pretty thrilling news. The world needs more musical series! Especially since the ones we already have are so thoroughly under-appreciated. Plus, this one comes with original music from a very talented duo of songwriters. Sure, this is just an open invitation for them to make yet another song play on an endless loop in my brain, but then again, isn't life just a cycle of relentless earworms?

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are two of the most celebrated songwriters working today. The duo has already won Oscars for penning "Let It Go" for "Frozen" and "Remember Me" for "Coco," and they most recently snagged an Emmy for the "WandaVision" breakout song "Agatha All Along." This ended up making Robert Lopez the only living double EGOT winner, with two Emmys, two Grammy, two Oscars, and two Tony Awards. Anderson-Lopez isn't far behind, and is just one Tony away from the ever-exclusive club. Surely the decorated songwriters are bound to deliver another soundtrack of unforgettable tunes.

Awards are abundant in this team-up. The very busy Thomas Kail won his first Tony for directing the Broadway production of "Hamilton" and later picked up an Emmy for directing "Grease: Live." Kail also served as a director of "Fosse/Verdon" and has an exciting slate of projects in the works, including the World War II drama "Silver Wings" and a remake of "Fiddler on the Roof." In addition to penning two of last year's biggest musicals, Levenson also developed the Emmy-winning FX limited series "Fosse/Verdon," and is set to write the "Fiddler on the Roof" remake.