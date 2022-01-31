Live-Action The Last Unicorn Movie In The Works, And We Have Questions

Peter S. Beagle's beloved fantasy novel "The Last Unicorn" was highly sought after for animated film adaptations almost immediately upon publication, but it wasn't until 1982 that Rankin/Bass and Topcraft animation in Japan teamed up to create the acclaimed animated film. Thanks to a post from the author's Beagleverse website, "The Last Unicorn" is currently being adapted to a stage musical with Fergie contributing, and a live-action film.

First published in 1968, "The Last Unicorn" tells the story of the supposed last unicorn after the malevolent Red Bull herded unicorns to the ends of the Earth. She sets out on a journey to discover what happened to the rest of her kind, encountering fantastical beings along the way, some who wish to help, and others who wish to exploit the last unicorn for their own nefarious means. The book is considered to be one of the greatest fantasy novels ever written, and the animated feature film is a Gen X favorite ... and responsible for more than a few nightmares.

Beagle, who finally regained the rights to his literary work after a prolonged legal battle with his former manager over alleged elder abuse, was given the opportunity to write the screenplay for the animated version of his novel, so it's safe to assume he'll have input on the live-action film. "The Last Unicorn" is remembered now for its stylish look of curved lines and pastel colors, but thinking about a live-action version of "The Last Unicorn" is making me scratch my chin a little bit. There are more than a few instances in the animated film that are going to look pretty outrageous in live-action, and I'm not just talking about the anthropomorphic tree with huge boobs.