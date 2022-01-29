Mando's Meat Factory Fight Featured Designs From A Canceled Boba Fett Video Game

Turns out those hanging slabs of meat aren't just any "Star Wars" creature, but those lovable tauntauns from "The Empire Strikes Back." Parker quote-tweeted a video with some early progress looks at "Star Wars 1313," which shows Boba Fett chasing someone through hanging slabs of tauntaun.

I did some early pre-pro work on a bar in this section and some of the planning for a meat factory (you see the hanging tauntaun carcasses). It was the first professional level design work I ever did. It was very important to me. Happy to see it again. https://t.co/qk6SAjyizu — Grant Parker 💙 (@GrantPDesign) January 27, 2022

I suppose it could always be coincidence — a "great minds think alike" moment — but the similarities are hard to deny. There's a lot of rooftop climbing/fighting going on in the rough footage as well, which IGN points out is very much like the fight scene between Fennec Shand and the assassins in "The Book of Boba Fett" episode 1.

Again, that's pretty generic as "fight scenes on roofs" happen all the time in action movies. "Highlander," "Blade Runner," "The Matrix," a couple dozen Jackie Chan movies ... Hell, there's like three of them in Marvel's "Hawkeye." But still, it's not a stretch to think that Lucasfilm had these designs and ideas in their back pocket, just looking for a way to incorporate them into one of their live action films or series.

I don't have the raging hate-on for the Disney "Star Wars" era that a lot of folks seem to have, but I do think the dismantling of LucasArts was a massive bummer and misstep for Disney. The layoffs were terrible and the loss of these cool projects in development is something I still think about every once in a while. Don't get me wrong, "Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order" is pretty fantastic, so we're at least still getting some good "Star Wars" games — but something about the description of a Boba Fett game trying to emulate the "Uncharted" style fires up my imagination something fierce.

"The Book of Boba Fett" episode 6 releases February 2, 2022, on Disney+.