Easter Eggs You May Have Missed In The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 5

Mando is doing bounty hunter things again in this episode, set after Luke Skywalker comes to take Grogu away at the end of "The Mandalorian" season 2 (sniff). He's doing it, though, so he can find the remnants of the Mandalorians, coming across an alien speaking Huttese (the language of crime). She's an Ishi Tib (some of whom worked for Jabba in the past, and some of whom fought with the Rebellion), and he gives her the head of Kaba Baiz, the Klatooinian that he slays for her in exchange for information. Mando lets the other Klatooinian take the Republic credits from their dead boss, showing that he and Boba are on the same page right now. They want justice, not reward.

By the way, that orbiting ring society that Mando visits to deliver the head is very much like the Halos from "Halo," and was likely inspired by "Ringworld," the 1970 novel by Larry Niven. It also looks like Ringo Vinda space station from "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

He gets the location from this lady and then goes to see the Armorer. Remember her? She is hardcore about the Mandalorian religion and makes a whole lot of demands. She lets him train with that Darksaber that he won from Moff Gideon at the end of season 2. We get a whole lot of "Mandalorian" reminders here: Paz Vizsla lets Mando know that only three Mandalorians survived that battle on Nevarro; Mando's ancestor, Terre Vizsla, forged the Darksaber and was a Mandalorian and a Jedi (which means he was very conflicted, with the Jedi not wanting attachments and the Mandalorians loving them); we're reminded that you have to win the Darksaber in battle or it poses a threat to Mandalore, and we learn about the Night of a Thousand Tears when the Galactic Empire took control of the moon of Concordia in a disaster that looked like something out of "The Terminator."

If you thought those droids looked familiar, it's because they're probe and KX droids like K-2SO from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."