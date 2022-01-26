Here's All The Concept Art From The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 5

It's always nice to catch up with an old friend after some time apart, isn't it? Particularly in these lonely and socially distanced pandemic times, you might find that they can be a little different from when you remembered, having found new hobbies or developed new interests in the time since you last saw each other. And then there's Din Djarin, who's apparently just gone right back to his old bounty hunting ways, growling friendly ultimatums from behind his impenetrable mask such as, "I can either bring you in warm or cold." Charming, as always. We meet up with him again as he's on the search for another target, brandishing his fancy new Darksaber that he earned from defeating Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian."

Lucasfilm

Mando's back ... to finish the fight. I never would've expected to get "Halo" vibes from the modern era of "Star Wars," but here we are. After securing his Klatooinian bounty, Din Djarin heads to an unknown ringworld to collect what he's owed. These early segments of the episode deliver some downright spectacular imagery of a thriving city in the middle of deep space, instantly adding a sense of scope and scale and world-building that feels entirely at odds with the almost suffocating focus on the dirt and grime of Tatooine so far in this series. If there's any immediate difference between the two shows, that might be it. Mando has the luxury of planet-hopping wherever his adventures happen to take him. Boba, meanwhile, is stuck in the sand (literally!) navigating some highly repetitive subplots. Honestly, no wonder he and Fennec are trying to recruit his services once more.

Lucasfilm

We're never told the name of the Huttese-speaking crime lord Mando meets on the ringworld, but the scene in the episode is notably different from this concept art. The relatively sparse meeting is filled with several extras and minor characters observing the tense exchange in the actual episode, adding much more atmosphere to the proceedings and doing much to make this previously-unseen corner of the galaxy truly feel alive. The aliens themselves appear slightly different as well, appearing to be the same species but sporting a more evocative blue skin than the sickly green in the artwork.