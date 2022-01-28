A New Mary Shelley Biopic Will Detail The Author's Struggles To Write Frankenstein

Fulwell 73, the company behind "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and the most recent "Cinderella" adaptation starring Camila Cabello, have joined up with Rose Pictures ("Kill Your Darlings") to co-produce a new biopic about bisexual teenage goth icon, inventor of the science-fiction genre, and mother of "Frankenstein," Mary Shelley.

Titled "Mary's Monster," the film will focus on Shelley's process while writing her masterpiece, "Frankenstein." British director Farren Blackburn ("Daredevil," "Shut In," A Discovery of Witches") will direct from a screenplay by Deborah Baxtrom, of "Living with Frankenstein" fame. The film comes only a few years after the Elle Fanning led biopic "Mary Shelley."

According to the film's logline, "Mary's Monster" will be a look inside the mind of Shelley, and how she was able to get to the dark places necessary to write her genre-defining novel. Terrified of giving voice to the darkness of her subconscious mind, Mary Shelley locks into a dangerous battle with her own 'inner monster' as she struggles to write her seminal science fiction novel, "Frankenstein."

Published in 1818, Mary Shelley completely changed what was possible in gothic literature with "Frankenstein," completing the book when she was just 19-years-old. That's right, friends, we are indebted to a teenage girl for inventing one of the greatest monster stories of all time. "Frankenstein" has since been adapted and remade countless times, and the classic Universal Pictures adaptation in 1931 kicked off the American monster movie craze.