Superhero Bits: Spider-Man Cast Unleashes No Way Home Spoilers, Marvel's Judgment Day & More

Marvel Comics' big event for this summer is titled "Judgment Day." While much remains mysterious, we know it will involve The Avengers, the X-Men, and the Eternals, which could make for some epic storytelling. Now, the publisher has started to stir the pot with a series of cryptic posts on social media featuring quotes from the likes of Tony Stark and Druig.

That's all pretty ominous and foreboding. Bu what does it mean? That is an excellent question and one that may well be answered in the near future. With teases like this making their way online, expect Marvel to reveal full details sooner rather than later. We'll be sure to keep you posted in this very column when we learn more about "Judgment Day."