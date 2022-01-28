Dune, Squid Game, And WandaVision Are Among The 2022 PGA Nominees

The Producers Guild of America has dropped their 2022 film and television nominations list — and there are some interesting things to note about who did and didn't make the cut this year. The 2022 Producers Guild Awards, which will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on March 19, 2022.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures category boasts a whopping 10 nominations: Todd Black for "Being the Ricardos," Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, and Tamar Thomas for "Belfast," Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, and Patrick Wachsberger for "CODA," Adam McKay and Kevin Messick for "Don't Look Up," Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, and Denis Villeneuve for "Dune," Tim White, Trevor White, and Will Smith for "King Richard," Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Adam Somner for "Licorice Pizza," Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, and Roger Frappier for "The Power of the Dog," Julie Oh and Lin-Manuel Miranda for "Tick, Tick ... Boom!," and Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger for "West Side Story."

In the Danny Thomas Award for outstanding producer of episodic television comedy category, "Cobra Kai" seasons 3 and 4 of "Cobra Kai," season 11 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," season one of "Hacks," and season two of "Ted Lasso" were nominated. Season 2 of "The Morning Show," season 4 of "The Handmaid's Tale," season 1 of "Squid Game," season 3 of "Yellowstone," and season 3 of "Succession' were nominated in the Norman Felt Award for outstanding producer of episodic television drama category.