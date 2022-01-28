Why It Took Willem Dafoe So Long To Host SNL

When Variety asked Dafoe why he had never hosted "SNL" before, the actor chalked it up to a matter of timing (or, rather, a lack thereof):

"I think there was never the right combination of things. Because it's nice to pair it to a movie or something. And yes, I've had some successful movies in my career but they aren't always the ones that you can hang a 'Saturday Night Live' appearance on."

Dafoe went on to joke about the idea of an "SNL" sketch based on Lars von Trier's "Antichrist," a psychological horror movie in which a self-disemboweling fox warning Dafoe's character "Chaos reigns!" is somehow neither the strangest nor the most disturbing thing that happens. True, "SNL" star Kate McKinnon did a skit inspired by Dafoe's mysterious lighthouse keep from "The Lighthouse" in 2020, but by that point Robert Eggers' black-and-white Lynchian nightmare was already better-known to the masses thanks to the memeification of scenes like Dafoe's "You're fond of me lobster, ain't ye?" rant. By comparison, it's hard to envision a sketch centered on, say, Dafoe's detective from Werner Herzog's crime drama "My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done" landing with the same impact.

On the plus side, that means "SNL" now has a whole lot of material from Dafoe's career to work with, ranging from his many Wes Anderson film roles to his recent return as the Green Goblin from Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" movie trilogy. I just hope the show manages to work in at least one deep cut for those who know Dafoe's filmography inside and out, like a nod to his turn as actual-vampire Max Schreck in "Shadow of the Vampire."