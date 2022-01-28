Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Will Answer The 'Personal Mysteries' Of Jean-Luc Picard

Matalas said of the new season:

"It's a time-travel story and all good time-travel tales are emotional at their core, and speak to something that's happening with your main character. So we started by asking ourselves the question of season one: how do we deconstruct Captain Picard? What don't we know about him? Why is he on a vineyard by himself with a dog? Why did he never marry Beverly Crusher and have a family of 10? Those are jumping-off points to answer some of those personal mysteries."

I've never been more intrigued. I was a diehard "Star Trek: The Next Generation" fan, and I shipped Picard and Crusher so hard! I'm thrilled to see Whoopi Goldberg back as Guinan in the new season. I'm also heartbroken by the fact that the third season is going to be the last. What I'm letting comfort me in that arena is the fact that I didn't want "The Good Place" to end, but it ended exactly where it needed to. I'm just glad everyone is well now after the on-set Covid outbreak.

The cast of "Star Trek: Picard" includes Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching, and Brent Spiner.

"Star Trek: Picard" season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 3, 2022. After the premiere, each of the remaining nine episodes will debut weekly.