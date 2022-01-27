Alicia Silverstone On Surviving The Shark-Infested Waters Of The Requin [Interview]

You're alone for a lot of this movie, so I'm wondering what it's like to prepare for a movie where you've got to act against yourself?

I think it's such an interesting story and I was so excited to be a part of it. Le-Van Kiet is a director that I really admire. I saw two of his films and I really thought they were beautifully done. And he captures women in such an interesting way, his style. He says he has no style, but I see a very clear style in his films that I have seen. So I was just there, ready to just dive into this ocean and be completely at his mercy, really. That's what I was there to do. And so I was so turned on and inspired by it all and being alone, it didn't matter, really it was about the circumstances. This character had lost her baby at birth, so she's really struggling, she's trying to recover. And she has PTSD and her marriage is falling apart, so they've come here to try and fight for their marriage and what they end up doing is fighting for their lives. I don't know, it was really exciting.



I know that you're a vegan and you're such an ally and advocate to animals, so was it hard to get into the headspace of somebody who may have to kill a shark?

When I read the script, I felt really emotional when the shark comes at her and she shoves the coral in their eyes, but she does it to survive. I remember feeling, "Oh, poor shark." That was my reaction. But when you put yourself in the circumstances of a shark trying to kill you, you do have to survive. It's human versus human or a shark versus human, it doesn't matter. Someone's about to kill you, you have to survive, right? And it's not the shark's fault, nor is it her fault, it's the circumstances they're in. I'd like to think, and the director as well, that it's our environmental damage — it's all that humans have done to just be neglectful and dismissive of what's happening with climate change and just continuing to waste and be unconscious about what we do. What we do matters. So yeah, the sharks need more, they're not getting what they need. They smell blood, they taste blood — it's in the ocean. And [the husband] cut his leg and so they're coming for the blood, right? They wouldn't bug us if that hadn't happened. It's all a series of very unfortunate events.