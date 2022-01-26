New Halloween Ends Set Photo Teases Laurie Strode Ready To Face Her Trauma

In the image shared by Curtis on her official Twitter account, we see her in costume as Strode, replete with a smart, brownish-orange jacket (which might be the exact costume she chooses to wear as she takes down Myers in the final film.) Curtis is also seen wearing the clear-rimmed glasses she sports throughout 2018's "Halloween," which was visibly missing from the second film, as she was mostly injured and confined to a hospital bed throughout "Halloween Kills."

OLD DOG🔪NEW TRICKS pic.twitter.com/JuGnhFLLVp — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 25, 2022

Based on her caption "OLD DOG [knife emoji] NEW TRICKS," Curtis confirms a much more active role for Strode in "Halloween Ends," and rightly so, as Strode's inactivity in "Halloween Kills" hurt the film's narrative to a considerable extent. The film ended with an explosive bloodbath, with Myers going on a killing spree after being attacked by the mob in Haddonfield. The death of several characters, including an impassioned Tommy Doyle, marked the end of the film, along with the unfortunate demise of Strode's own daughter, Karen (Judy Greer).

Although not much is known about the plot details of "Halloween Ends," it makes sense for the film to tackle the issue of Michael's near-immortality, and the unveiling of the exact nature of his evil that dictates his actions. Now that Myers has taken away Strode's daughter from her, her revenge will be more personal than ever, and we can expect her to leave no stone unturned when it comes to putting an end to Myers' evil. Will Strode manage to emerge as final girl yet again, and what will potentially happen to Allyson (Andi Matichak), now that she will want to take matters into her own hands, as she has lost her mother?

Apart from Curtis, "Halloween Ends" will star Kyle Richards, Andi Matichak, Nick Castle, and James Jude Courtney, wherein they will be reprising their roles. An official synopsis for the film has not been revealed, as of yet.

"Halloween Ends" is scheduled to be released on October 14, 2022.