Raising Dion Season 2 Clip Offers A Tour Of A Tween Superhero's Lair

Anyone who has ever dreamed of being a superhero has wanted the best superhero lair. Batman has his Bat Cave, Doctor Strange has the Sanctum Santorum, and the X-Men have Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. If you ever set up your bedroom as a secret headquarters as a kid, you're going to want to watch this new featurette from the Netflix series "Raising Dion."

Last week we got some key art and a new trailer for "Raising Dion" season 2, giving us a look at Dion's continuing superhero training at Biona. Today we have a featurette giving us a tour of Dion's secret superhero lair.

There is all sorts of cool stuff in there, from Pinchy the crab (who is also a super) to a picture of Dion's best friend Esperanza (Sammi Haney), weather books to work out energy issues, because of some advice from Dion's dad (Michael B. Jordan), a picture of Dion saving a cat in a tree, and — most importantly — an extra springy bed. Superheroes need their rest, you know.