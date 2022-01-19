Raising Dion Season 2 Trailer: Time To Clean Up The Neighborhood
This week we have new key art and a trailer for the Netflix series "Raising Dion" season 2. The new season premieres on the streaming service on February 1, 2022, and will explore Dion's continuing superhero training at Biona, as well as a new student who is causing all sorts of mayhem. Add to that some rather unscrupulous people trying to make money off of super powers, and you've got yourself a dangerous situation.
Executive producers Michael B. Jordan and Liz Raposo of Outlier Society said of the series:
"When we created Raising Dion Season 1, we knew we wanted it to be for everyone – adults, children, and adults who are still kids at heart. The audience response was beyond our wildest expectations and along with our cast, crew, and partners at Netflix and MACRO, we cannot wait to bring you Season 2."
From showrunner and executive producer Carol Barbee:
"Dion and his friends are growing up and so is our show. In Season 2, you're going to get even more action, more mystery, more surprises, and yes, more powers. Nicole's challenges escalate as she comes face to face with every parent's worst nightmare. The stakes are higher than ever, and we're so excited for fans to continue this journey with us."
Raising Dion Season 2 Trailer
This looks like a total blast. I don't know about you, but kid superheroes are my favorites! It also looks like there might be some sparks flying between Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and Tevin (Rome Flynn). "Raising Dion" is based on the comic book by Dennis Liu.
The cast includes Alisha Wainwright (Nicole Warren), Ja'Siah Young (Dion Warren), Jason Ritter (Pat Rollins), Jazmyn Simon (Kat Neese), Sammi Haney (Esperanza Jimenez), Griffin Robert Faulkner (Brayden Mills), Ali Ahn (Suzanne Wu), Gavin Munn (Jonathan King), Rome Flynn (Tevin Wakefield), Aubriana Davis (Janelle Carr), Tracey Bonner (Simone Carr), and Josh Ventura (David Marsh).
Check out the key art for "Raising Dion" season 2 below.
Here is the official synopsis for "Raising Dion" season 2:
Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja'Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole's eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.
"Raising Dion" season 2 hits Netflix on on February 1, 2022.