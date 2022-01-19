Raising Dion Season 2 Trailer: Time To Clean Up The Neighborhood

This week we have new key art and a trailer for the Netflix series "Raising Dion" season 2. The new season premieres on the streaming service on February 1, 2022, and will explore Dion's continuing superhero training at Biona, as well as a new student who is causing all sorts of mayhem. Add to that some rather unscrupulous people trying to make money off of super powers, and you've got yourself a dangerous situation.

Executive producers Michael B. Jordan and Liz Raposo of Outlier Society said of the series:

"When we created Raising Dion Season 1, we knew we wanted it to be for everyone – adults, children, and adults who are still kids at heart. The audience response was beyond our wildest expectations and along with our cast, crew, and partners at Netflix and MACRO, we cannot wait to bring you Season 2."

From showrunner and executive producer Carol Barbee: