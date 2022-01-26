God's Country Filmmakers On Their Pressure Cooker Western And America's 'Rotten Foundations' [Interview]

One of the things I found so interesting about this movie is the question that you guys seem to pose here, which is how far is too far? And not only that, but in a rigged system, is there even such a thing as the concept of going too far? I was wondering if you could talk a little about the themes and ideas you guys were trying to explore in this movie.

Higgins: Oh, where to even begin with that, because this was our conversation for months and months as we were working on the script. Before we ever wrote a word, we spent six months talking about the things we cared about politically, socially, the history of the country, our personal histories. We have all of this raw material and this little tiny contained story is the shape that we're going to try to fill with all of these ideas. And the fact that it's such a simple story is very helpful because it allows you to build out all that subtext. I'm not sure if I'm really addressing your question, but yeah. Why don't you jump in that area?

Ogbonna: I mean, obviously one huge thematic element of the film is about the breakdown of institutions, but I think that my perspective on it is, something I wanted to just point out that I think we explored in the film is that these institutions that broke down were built on rotten foundations. I think the analogy is there's a cancer. There was already cancer there in our fabric in America, and what we built here was already was built on a rotten foundation. And if that's never addressed, if it's never cut out, if we never try to reconcile with it, eventually it's going to infect the entire body, which is the country. You know what I mean? And so these institutions that we were exploring the breakdown of, the opening slide show, I think, addresses it: This idea of American exceptionalism that has been bandied around is a fallacy to a certain extent, or for some people whose voices have been [kept quiet]. It's a fallacy to us. We don't look at it the same. And there's a damage that has been done to a lot of people in order to promote this ideal of American exceptionalism, but I think we address it from the opening frame. So that's the way I looked at it in terms of exploring these themes. This is about the breakdown of institutions, but we're also saying those institutions were built on a very rotten foundation.

Higgins: Yeah. And I think that the idea of a pressure cooker. It's one thing, just the pressure of the scenario of trespassing and her stuff at work. But it's also this much bigger pressure of this incredibly fine line that she is expected to walk at all times. And she can't make a single mistake and she's not allowed to have any emotions or she's just disqualified. That's the point of view that we wanted and the experience that we wanted the audience to be with, no matter who they are. And so our work was actually moment to moment just allowing the audience to see what that experience feels like in some way, or at least gesture at that. There's a lot of choices we made in support of that. I don't know. Ben, did that address your question?

It did. I thought a lot about that when I was watching the movie, and also the idea of "manifest destiny" and just, frankly, how much bull**** that was.

Higgins: Yeah, it's a whole part of the country's history that we pretend now doesn't exist. Or, even worse, pretend it's consistent with the ideals of the country. That was part of what we're trying to dismantle here.