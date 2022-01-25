Murder Mystery 2 Adds Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith To Its List Of Suspects

Murder mysteries are back and glitzier than ever, thanks to Netflix top earners Jennifer Anniston and Adam Sandler. After breaking some famously vague Netflix records, the crime-solving duo is returning for "Murder Mystery 2," and they're bringing a couple of big-name stars along for the ride.

Get ready for a second shot at solving a Netflix whodunit, now featuring (per Variety) Jodie Turner-Smith ("Queen and Slim"), Mark Strong ("Kingsman: The Golden Circle"), Mélanie Laurent ("The Mad Women's Ball"), Kuhoo Verma ("Plan B") , Enrique Arce ("Money Heist"), Tony Goldwyn ("King Richard"), Annie Mumolo ("Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar"), and Zurin Villanueva ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel").

The best part about this exciting roster of stars is that any one of them could spend the entire film lying on the ground as a dead body! I'd like to believe that everyone's audition process included a lengthy "play dead" routine. And for those that didn't nail that authentic stillness, one (or more) of these actors will be the nefarious murderer. Fingers crossed for a villainous turn from Mark Strong!

So far, both plot and character details have been kept under wraps, but the movie is currently filming in Hawaii. Just like the original, the screenplay for "Murder Mystery 2" comes from James Vanderbilt, this time with Jeremy Garelick taking over directing duties. Executive producers on the project include Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Kyle Newacheck, Tim Herlihy, Beau Flynn, Julie Goldstein and Lucas Smith.