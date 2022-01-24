Doomlands Trailer: We Don't Need Another Hero, But Danny Doom Is Here Anyway

Are you ready to Rockatansky? The new adult animated series "Doomlands" is set to drop on The Roku Channel later this week, and there's a trailer available for a peek at what's to come in one of the streaming service's many pickups from the shutdown of Quibi in 2020.

Josh O'Keefe is behind this post-apocalyptic show, which follows the laborers at the mobile bar Oasis as it coasts along a ruined landscape of "sand, blood, and steel." Terse renegade Danny Doom (voiced by Mark Little) takes the main focus; he's the kind of guy who values trauma as a character-building tool, while his survival partner, a doe-eyed and possibly naive blonde bartender named Lhandi (Kayla Lorette), believes that people are basically good. The show is set in a world that developer Josh Bowen describes as a cross "between 'Mad Max' and 'Cheers,'" which is one hell of a pitch. Rolling through an arid wasteland on "the best bar on treads" and sipping on ice cold bottles of Doom Shine ("The best refreshments the Wastes can offer," its commercial spokesman promises), the duo weather savage scavengers and workplaces woes on their way to a historic death on Fury Road — or onto the next desert city, whatever works.

Check out the trailer below.