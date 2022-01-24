Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock Showrunners Already Have Ideas For Season 2 [Exclusive]

Outside of the proper Muppets, "Fraggle Rock" might be Jim Henson's most roundly beloved creation, and the show has officially been brought back thanks to the folks at Apple TV+. Debuting last week, "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" is a revival of the classic series, with Red, Boober, Gobo, and the whole gang back for more adventures, surely to the delight of younger viewers and older folks (such as myself) looking for a little nostalgia kick.

The guys behind the revival are Alex Cuthbertson and Matt Fusfeld, former "American Dad" writers who have been entrusted with managing Henson's legacy in the streaming era. I recently had the chance to sit down with the showrunners to discuss "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" (you can check out our full chat here). I asked them if they sort of threw everything they had at this first season, or if they already had plans for a second season. Fusfeld had this to say:

"Well, no. Just the way this business works, I feel like we could get a call at any time to be like, "What are you thinking for season 2?" So, I think that it is incumbent upon us to be ready with some nuggets of ideas. But then, I think what Alex was going to say is, it is such a collaborative process that we would come in with a season two idea, and then in the writer's room, talk it out and figure it out. It would evolve and perhaps change to something completely different. Is that what you were going to say?"

Speaking further, Cuthbertson chimed in adding: