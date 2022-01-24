The Morning Watch: Stuntmen React To The Phantom Menace, NYC Locations Movies Love To Use Repeatedly & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, see what stuntmen think of the lightsaber battle from "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," as well as clips from movies like "The Matrix," "Shaolin Soccer," and more. Plus, find out some of the New York City locations that movies love to feature over and over again and meet the location scouts who figure out how to use them. And finally, watch as "MacGruber" stars Will Forte and Kristen Wiig try out gadgets over at Wired headquarters.