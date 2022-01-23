Will Forte's MacGruber Returns To SNL, And He's An Anti-Vaxxer Now

After starring in his own feature film and Peacock original series, special operations agent MacGruber made a glorious comeback to 30 Rock to deactivate ticking bombs once more alongside companions Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe). As usual, the fan favorite "MacGyver" parody managed to get distracted by a variety of personal issues. But instead of alcoholism, a fear of aging, or the identity of his real father, it looks like the ultimate hero and uber-patriot MacGruber is more concerned about COVID-19, masks, and vaccinations these days. And not in the reasonable, kind, or helpful way.

In the latest "MacGruber" sketches, the resourceful adventurer has been outed as an anti-vaxxer and an anti-masker. He decides to free himself and his colleagues from tyranny by burning their masks. Then he decides to take questionable medications to fight off his Covi-philis, a new strain of the virus that combines (you guessed it) COVID and syphilis. Finally, after completely succumbing to off the wall right wing Qanon conspiracy theories, MacGruber full on embraces the latest fashion from Donald Trump's Insurrection Collection. But before the last hoax of a bomb explodes, he does get a quick plug in for the NBC streamer, which is where you can find the latest adventures of MacGruber right now.

As Forte alluded to in his monologue, "MacGruber" has not been picked up for a second season as of yet. If it does, let's hope that the titular hero has gotten that COVID denying nonsense blasted out of his system.