Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Trailer: Wow, These Magnolias Are Even Sweeter Than Before

"You never have to go through anything big or small on your own," promises Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher). Sisterhood, brotherhood, and shared faith are the major staples of Netflix's romantic drama series "Sweet Magnolias," based on Sherryl Woods' novel of the same name.

The show centers on three longtime besties in South Carolina: Townsend, a single mother of three going through a divorce from ex-husband Bill (Chris Klein); chef Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), who owns Sullivan's restaurant; and ambitious attorney Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), who bought a whole mansion and turned it into a spa with Maddie and Dana Sue. Together, they are the Sweet Magnolias, and they weather many trials and tribulations together. The supporting cast includes Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein, and Jamie Lynn Spears. As a bonus, Spears ("Zoey 101"), Dion Johnstone ("Stargate SG-1") and Brandon Quinn ("The Fosters") have re-joined the cast as series regulars for "Sweet Magnolias" season 2, set to drop on February 4 of this year.

Last summer, Netflix renewed "Sweet Magnolias" for a second season, and the streaming giant has finally dropped a trailer to show us what's to come.