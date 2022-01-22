Snowpiercer Season 3 Clip: Danger Lies Outside The Train
The tagline for the upcoming third season of the TNT series "Snowpiercer" is: "The earth is warming. Hope is rising." That may be true, but hope isn't everything, and it certainly doesn't mean everyone is safe. In a new clip posted by Screen Rant, something a little terrifying is happening.
The new season of "Snowpiercer" comes to the cable network on January 24, 2022, and danger is out there in the melting snow. Haven't watched yet? Here is the show info for you:
Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, "Snowpiercer" centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.
Well, At Least They're Not Actively On Fire, I Guess
The "Snowpiercer" clip shows Ben out in the snow, exploring the warm spot that the crew has discovered. He's checking back with the gang, and Alex says at least they're not actively on fire, meaning he has a little time. As he walks, he notices blowing snow, proving that the temperature has risen. Of course, when the temperature rises, certain things happen to snow and ice, and you probably shouldn't be walking on them. Oh Ben, this probably could have used a little more thought.
Here is the official synopsis for "Snowpiercer" season 3:
Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), the creator of Snowpiercer, emerges in season two, ready to take back the train that was stolen from him, creating a new power struggle. This causes a dangerous rift as passengers are divided between their loyalty to the revolutionary Layton (Daveed Diggs) and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.
As we saw in the recent trailer, Layton and Mr. Wilford are about to begin a battle, and the warming Earth has a spot called New Eden. They've even been contacted by a survivor called Asha, played by Archie Panjabi ("The Good Wife"). What does that mean for the series going forward? Tune in on January 24, 2022 to find out!