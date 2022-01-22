Snowpiercer Season 3 Clip: Danger Lies Outside The Train

The "Snowpiercer" clip shows Ben out in the snow, exploring the warm spot that the crew has discovered. He's checking back with the gang, and Alex says at least they're not actively on fire, meaning he has a little time. As he walks, he notices blowing snow, proving that the temperature has risen. Of course, when the temperature rises, certain things happen to snow and ice, and you probably shouldn't be walking on them. Oh Ben, this probably could have used a little more thought.

Here is the official synopsis for "Snowpiercer" season 3:

Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), the creator of Snowpiercer, emerges in season two, ready to take back the train that was stolen from him, creating a new power struggle. This causes a dangerous rift as passengers are divided between their loyalty to the revolutionary Layton (Daveed Diggs) and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

As we saw in the recent trailer, Layton and Mr. Wilford are about to begin a battle, and the warming Earth has a spot called New Eden. They've even been contacted by a survivor called Asha, played by Archie Panjabi ("The Good Wife"). What does that mean for the series going forward? Tune in on January 24, 2022 to find out!