Snowpiercer Season 3 Trailer: The Earth Is Warming

Looks like the battle between Layton and Mr. Wilford is on, and a new wrench has been thrown into the mix. Yes, the Earth is warming and there is a spot called New Eden, which we get a glimpse of in the trailer. Not only that, but there is a survivor from New Eden called Asha, played by Archie Panjabi ("The Good Wife"). That could change everything for the series. The tagline says it all:

The earth is warming. Hope is rising. Snowpiercer Season 3 is coming 1/24.

We have a bit of time to wait before we see what's coming, but it's something to look forward to in the new year. Not only is the excellent Panjabi joining the cast, but we'll have returning favorites in Sean Bean, Daveed Diggs, and Jennifer Connelly. Is anyone else constantly waiting for Sean Bean's character to die? He made it through an entire season, folks. That's a big deal for him! Sean Bean is the very best, and despite his character, I've seen him die enough times. Maybe this is a new trend that will take us into a future full of Bean!

We'll keep you updated with developments, but in the meantime, pray for Bean!

"Snowpiercer" season 3 arrives on TNT on January 24, 2022.