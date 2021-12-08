Snowpiercer Season 3 Trailer: The Earth Is Warming
A new trailer for the upcoming third season of the TNT series "Snowpiercer" is here and it's got a shocking revelation. In the vast snowy wasteland that is Earth, there is a light. The Earth, as Daveed Diggs' Layton tells us, is warming. If you haven't watched or need a refresher, here is the info for you:
Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.
Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), the creator of Snowpiercer, emerges in season two, ready to take back the train that was stolen from him, creating a new power struggle. This causes a dangerous rift as passengers are divided between their loyalty to the revolutionary Layton (Daveed Diggs) and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.
Snowpiercer Season 3 Trailer
Looks like the battle between Layton and Mr. Wilford is on, and a new wrench has been thrown into the mix. Yes, the Earth is warming and there is a spot called New Eden, which we get a glimpse of in the trailer. Not only that, but there is a survivor from New Eden called Asha, played by Archie Panjabi ("The Good Wife"). That could change everything for the series. The tagline says it all:
The earth is warming. Hope is rising. Snowpiercer Season 3 is coming 1/24.
We have a bit of time to wait before we see what's coming, but it's something to look forward to in the new year. Not only is the excellent Panjabi joining the cast, but we'll have returning favorites in Sean Bean, Daveed Diggs, and Jennifer Connelly. Is anyone else constantly waiting for Sean Bean's character to die? He made it through an entire season, folks. That's a big deal for him! Sean Bean is the very best, and despite his character, I've seen him die enough times. Maybe this is a new trend that will take us into a future full of Bean!
We'll keep you updated with developments, but in the meantime, pray for Bean!
"Snowpiercer" season 3 arrives on TNT on January 24, 2022.