Comedian Louie Anderson Has Died At 68

In deeply saddening news, actor and acclaimed comedy legend Louie Anderson has died at the age of 68. Initial reports of Anderson's hospitalization due to treatment of diffuse large B cell lymphoma, which is a particularly aggressive and the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma cancer, came from fellow comedian, actor, and filmmaker Pauly Shore. A longtime friend of Anderson, Shore tweeted the day before that he had been visiting his Las Vegas hospital to say his goodbyes, alongside the late comedian's family and close friends. As he put it at the time:

"...I say this with a heavy heart just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes he's still with us but keep him in your prayers."

According to Deadline, Louie Anderson's subsequent passing on Friday morning has since been confirmed by the comedian's publicist, Glenn Schwartz, who released a statement saying that Anderson died "peacefully."

The beloved comedian, game show host, and Emmy-winning actor was a regular presence on stage and on television, making a name for himself in the comedy scene and ultimately leading to his stand-up debut on Johnny Carson's "The Tonight Show" in 1984. After landing a small role in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (specifically appearing in the singing telegram scene), his big break in film came four years later when he was cast in John Landis' "Coming To America." His classic role as a "McDowell's" worker alongside Eddie Murphy actually came at the behest of Paramount, a story that Murphy told himself during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last year while promoting the sequel, "Coming 2 America."

Anderson returned to reprise his role for the 2021 film and remained busy in recent years as well, culminating in perhaps his most meaningful performance in the FX series "Baskets." His turn as Christine Baskets led to two Emmy nominations in 2017 and 2018, as well as an Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016.