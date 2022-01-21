Star Wars Bits: The Mandalorian, The Book Of Boba Fett, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, The High Republic, Crimson Reign, And More!

At Polygon, Jordan Maison has an excellent piece on the portrayal of Tuskens in "The Book of Boba Fett" from the perspective of a Native American. I'd highly encourage you to check out the full article, of which you can read an excerpt below:

"I think the thing I've loved most about the Tuskens we've dealt with in 'The Book of Boba Fett' so far is how distinctly different they are from any other iteration of the people we've seen before. From the way they dress, even to the types of tents they utilize (triangular rather than rounded), it's clear they aren't the same kind of Tuskens any of our heroes—or villains—have dealt with. At one point, the Chieftain even makes mention of "other tribes" who resort to more aggressive tactics to survive. While they all share many of the same cultural aspects, they are also unique–just like the many Native American tribes, and other Indigenous communities around the world.

When you have a government in place who systematically wipe entire people off the face of the planet, it's easy to lump all Natives into a singular category. It's something movies, shows, and books have been doing for well over a century; perpetuating the idea that all of us are the same. The truth, as with any race, is significantly more complicated. While many tribes share familiar cultural aspects (similar food, shared mythologies, etc), each of them are undeniably different. Hell, even based on the history we have now, we know of at least 200 different languages, not including divergent dialects, utilized across the country! In many ways, the early history of the Americas isn't too dissimilar to the European history we learn about in schools. With those, we're taught the constant wars over various kingdoms and theologies were to be romanticized, the same kind of wars fought between tribes were considered barbaric. This mindset comes down to treating all Natives as a singular group rather than being from a diverse continent, full of unique peoples."