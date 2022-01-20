Clips Round-Up: Queen Latifah Is A Tiger Rising, Jackson Rathbone On A Warhunt & More! [Exclusive]

First up we have an exclusive clip from Highland Film Group's new movie "The Tiger Rising," featuring Academy Award nominee Queen Latifah ("Hairspray"), who is also an executive producer on the film. Written and directed by Ray Giarratana, the movie also stars Christian Convery ("Sweet Tooth"), Madalen Mills ("Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story"), Tony Award-nominee Sam Trammell ("True Blood"), Katharine McPhee ("Smash"), and Golden Globe-nominee Dennis Quaid ("Far From Heaven"). It is scheduled to hit theaters on January 21, 2022, and on-demand and digital on February 8.

Here is the official synopsis: