Scream Directors Reveal Details About The Spoiler-Y Cameo, You Know The One

The new "Scream" is chock-full of homages and allusions to the franchise's past, some overt and some more subtle. One of the biggest of them involves a legacy character who is no longer with us ... and if you want to know more, get your butt ready for some spoilers.

Billy Loomis (once again played by Skeet Ulrich) returns to us in the new "Scream," and directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin opened up about the decision to include the beloved-yet-hated character in their film to Collider in an interview:

"For us, Billy and Stu are some of the most iconic slasher villains of all time, and to have him pop up in the movie, it feels like such a moment where the movie is aware of its lineage, it's aware of its past, it's also aware of itself as a movie in a fun way, right? It's sort of like, 'Hey, we're gonna have some fun. We're gonna Hollywood this thing up for a few moments.' And then to also give that character a bit of an arc, right? We loved that the villain that started it all has a bit of a hero's return in a weird way, as actually a part of Sam, of that character fully realizing that she's a complete person, it's just that a part of herself is dark and is a thing that she would like to keep hidden and ultimately has to come out for the movie to resolve. We just loved that turn for the character."

The Radio Silence filmmakers — who are perhaps best known for their film "Ready or Not" and their segment in "V/H/S," directed alongside the third Radio Silence member, Chad Villella, and Justin Martinez — also noted that the character's resurgence (as a hallucination, mind you, not a ghost) was important for the movie's main character, Sam (Melissa Barrera):