Robert Pattinson Admits A Batman Suit Looks Like A Halloween Costume Until The Lighting Is Just Right

There's a real art to lighting actors in superhero outfits. It's just as easy to make them look sharp and sophisticated as it is to make them look utterly clownish — which, to be fair, is sometimes the intent, like when Christopher Smith (John Cena) walks confidently into a public area wearing his shiny chrome helmet and brightly colored costume (sorry, uniform) on James Gunn's "Peacemaker" series. Alternatively, Ben Affleck's Batman looks mysterious and threatening in his grey-and-black suit thanks to Fabian Wagner's shadowy cinematography in "Zack Snyder's Justice League," but loses much of his mystique when he's brightly lit in the reshot footage from the film's 2017 theatrical cut.

This was something Robert Pattinson quickly became aware of while playing the Caped Crusader during production on "The Batman." As the "Tenet" actor explained to MovieMaker, he initially worried when director Matt Reeves would ask him to do multiple takes of the same scene. ("Your first thought is, Oh my God, I'm absolutely terrible," he laughed.) In time, though, he came to realize that Reeves was catching minor yet significant details that he hadn't noticed before, especially when the lighting on his Batman mask was off. As the film's cinematographer Greig Fraser ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Dune") told Pattinson, "The two most difficult things to light are Darth Vader's helmet and the cowl."