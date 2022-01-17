New RoboCop: The Series Box Set Will Let You Serve The Public Trust At Home

The "RoboCop" franchise has spawned more than one television series, but the Canadian cult favorite that aired in 1994 after the original film trilogy wrapped up is coming to Blu-ray and DVD in North America for the very first time in a new box set. Over 17 hours of entertainment centered on "the future of law enforcement, part man, part machine," await you in the "RoboCop: The Series" set.

The official product description from Liberation Hall indicates that the set includes the feature-length series pilot, all 21 episodes, and numerous bonus features. There's a behind-the-scenes featurette, a toy commercial and photo gallery, and cast profiles for actors Richard Eden, Lisa Madigan, Andrea Roth, Sarah Campbell, and David Gardner. In addition, there are several other featurettes entitled, "From Cinema to the Small Screen," "The Future of Law Enforcement: The History of RoboCop," "Put Down Your Weapon: The Auto 9 Gun," "The Car," and "The Suit."

"RoboCop: The Series," the 5-disc box set, retails for $59.95 in the Blu-ray format and $49.95 in the DVD format. The Blu-ray's source material comes from the original vault elements and has a 16:9 aspect ratio, while the DVD is "presented in its original 4:3 size as a 'pillar box' (black bars on the left and right) to fit 16:9 screens."