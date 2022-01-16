In From The Cold Trailer: A Single Mom Is A Secret Russian Spy With Superpowers

So what exactly is "In From the Cold"? The series' name references the John le Carré spy novel "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold," though it isn't an adaptation of the author's work. Instead, the story follows single mom Jenny (Levieva) after her past as a Russian spy is discovered during a European vacation with her daughter, Becca (Lydia Fleming).

Apparently Jenny was the only KGB agent to survive an experiment that gave her some kind of superpowers, though we don't see exactly what those are in the trailer. We do see her getting injected with something that looks a lot like Extremis from "Iron Man 3," though, so maybe she'll get some cool pyrokinesis. The trailer also seems to hint that she can change faces, though I'm just spit-balling here. Whatever it turns out she can actually do, I bet it's pretty cool given the butt-kickings she delivers throughout the trailer.

The showrunner for "In From the Cold" is "Supernatural" producer Adam Glass, who definitely knows a few things about weird crime. The series is co-directed by Ami Canaan Mann and Birgitte Stærmose. In addition to Levieva and Fleming, the cast includes Cillian O'Sullivan, Charles Brice, Amanda Bright, and Anastasia Martin.

Here's the official synopsis, if you're not already convinced that you need a new spy series in your life:

During a European vacation with her daughter, an American single mom's life is turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy who was also the product of a highly classified KGB experiment granting her special abilities. After a mysterious string of manic and murderous incidents suggests someone with her exact abilities is targeting innocent people, Jenny (Margarita Levieva) is forced out of hiding to stop this villain or risk losing the family and new life she has built.