Scream Had Multiple Fake Scripts To Keep Those Darn Actors From Spoiling Things

It's not unusual to hear of movies or TV shows going to great lengths to safeguard plot secrets, particularly since Al Gore invented the Internet and made it so easy for things to leak online. Gore was vice president the first time the title "Scream" landed on movie marquees back in 1996, and now here we are again, looking at another film in the same franchise with the same title. The latest "Scream" (which is really "Scream 5") features returning cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, along with some new faces — one of them being Jack Quaid.

Quaid made his feature film debut ten years ago in "The Hunger Games," and since then he's appeared as an A&R rep on HBO's "Vinyl" and as one of the Bang Brothers in Steven Soderbergh's "Logan Lucky," among other roles. Yet he's perhaps best known for his star-making turn as Hughie Campbell on Amazon's "The Boys." As the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan and the nephew of Randy Quaid, he's also got roots in a famous acting family.

So, is Quaid playing a victim or a killer in "Scream" ... or both? It turns out there was some multiple choice going on with the scripts. Speaking to Bloody Disgusting, Quaid explained: