Daily Podcast: Why You Should Watch Peacemaker, And New Quantum Leap, Real Steel, Santa Clause TV Series

On the January 14, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film staff writer Danielle Ryan to discuss the latest film and TV news, including new "Quantum Leap," "Real Steel," and "The Santa Clause" sequel series. And In Our Feature Presentation, Danielle is going to try to convince Peter that "Peacemaker" is awesome.

Opening Banter: Welcome Danielle back to the podcast! Since Ben didn't do it, what are Danielle's favorite movies.

In The News:

In Our Feature Presentation: Peacemaker Review: The Suicide Squad Spin-Off May Be James Gunn's Vulgar, Violent Masterpiece

Danielle is going to convince Peter about the greatness of Peacemaker

Peter explains why he wasn't excited

Danielle's Review

The greatest creative achievement Gunn has ever made

Where is this set? What is it about?

Funny but also a heartbreaking exploration of heavy themes

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

