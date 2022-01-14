Daily Podcast: Why You Should Watch Peacemaker, And New Quantum Leap, Real Steel, Santa Clause TV Series
On the January 14, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film staff writer Danielle Ryan to discuss the latest film and TV news, including new "Quantum Leap," "Real Steel," and "The Santa Clause" sequel series. And In Our Feature Presentation, Danielle is going to try to convince Peter that "Peacemaker" is awesome.
Opening Banter: Welcome Danielle back to the podcast! Since Ben didn't do it, what are Danielle's favorite movies.
In The News:
- Danielle: Quantum Leap Sequel Series In The Works, Wants To Change History For The Better, Etc.
Have we moved past legacy reboots to sequel series?
Peter (og Ryan): The Santa Clause Sequel Series In The Works At Disney+, Tim Allen To Return
- Peter (og BJ): Real Steel Series Is In The Works At Disney+
What would you want in a Real Steel series?
In Our Feature Presentation: Peacemaker Review: The Suicide Squad Spin-Off May Be James Gunn's Vulgar, Violent Masterpiece
Danielle is going to convince Peter about the greatness of Peacemaker
Peter explains why he wasn't excited
Danielle's Review
The greatest creative achievement Gunn has ever made
Where is this set? What is it about?
Funny but also a heartbreaking exploration of heavy themes
