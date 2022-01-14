Tessa Thompson Describes Valkyrie's 'Quite Erotic' Superpowers – Love And Thunder, Indeed

Now, Thompson is finally giving some insight into what's next for Val, outlining her superpowers for the first time. "She can sense when someone is close to death, and she takes them into Valhalla, which is essentially the afterlife," Thompson says. So far, so platonic. But apparently, Val is also prone to body swap shenanigans, which any fanfiction reader (or erstwhile "The X-Files" watcher) knows can be one of the cheekiest moves in the trope book. "She can revive people," Thompson tells W, "But when she revives people, sometimes she ends up in their body. It's a weird thing. It can be quite erotic."

As someone who is a "Thor: Ragnarok" fan first and a Marvel fan second (if at all), I've been surviving on crumbs of plot information about this movie for years, but nothing has been as exciting as this tidbit. Director Taika Waititi, who is known for allowing his actors to go so off-script that he may as well be a credited writer too, has previously called "Thor: Love and Thunder" the "craziest" movie he's ever made. In a quote to Empire, he said, "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense."

This tracks, both with Waititi's own previous raucous take on the MCU and with Thompson's new reveal about Val's powers. In addition to her role as afterlife courier, sometimes resurrector, and accidental sexy-body-swapper, Thompson also says Val "has superhuman strength and is essentially a God." This sounds fantastic. If you need me, I'll be sitting in line outside the theater until July.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is scheduled for a theatrical release July 8, 2022.