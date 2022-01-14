The Original Opening Of Scream 4 Sounds Completely Nuts

The late horror legend Wes Craven may be gone, but the director's influence has only grown stronger over the years. More and more people coming around on his 2005 thriller "Red Eye," and his "Scream" franchise is just about to add its newest member to the family with (the still annoyingly titled) "Scream," directed by "Ready or Not" filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. If you're anything like me, the release of the next sequel likely means you've spent the last week or so revisiting all 4 prior films, most of which have absolutely no business working as well as they do. With a villain as malleable and ripe for commentary as Ghostface — or, rather, whoever inhabits the Ghostface persona at any given time — the series of meta-horror flicks have always brought something new to the conversation with each film.

Other than the original, of course, 2011's "Scream 4" might just be the best possible example of how well this approach works when (almost) every layer of the script is firing on all cylinders. Released a decade after "Scream 3" (which makes the upcoming "Scream" a legacy sequel to a legacy sequel, in case you're curious how dependent we are on bringing back preestablished franchises these days!), the fourth film takes a deeply cynical, yet thoroughly on-point aim at our increasingly viral-obsessed generation ... a message that many might even say has only aged even better in the time since. The famous opening of the movie puts viewers through a series of fake-out moments, revealing one after the other to simply be characters watching the in-universe horror franchise "Stab" ... until the actual blood-soaked opening finally kicks in. But to hear franchise screenwriter Kevin Williamson tell it, at one point those disorienting first few minutes were meant to have gone very, very differently.