Cool Stuff: Ben Harman's Dune Poster Harnesses Desert Power

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" is out on Blu-ray (including the limited edition pain box version), and we once again have a chance to live through Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he sets his eyes on the desert planet of Arrakis. Villeneuve's vision of the planet is gorgeous, and now you can own a piece of it — in print form, anyway. Bottleneck Gallery in New York City is about to put up a beautiful print from artist Ben Harman. You can see the tweet below.

This stunning piece will go on sale today (1/14) at 12 P.M. EST on the homepage of bottleneckgallery.com. There are two versions of the print, which shows us a sandworm coming up through the spice melange-filled sands of Arrakis. One print has the sandworm mouth, which looks like an eye. The other one takes that mouth/eye and colors it blue, like the eyes of the Fremen and those who have been around the spice for long enough for it to affect them. Here is what the gallery says of the prints:

Ben Harman takes us back to Arrakis with his print for Dune! Ben's print is a sandswept image surrounded by some of the critical symbology from Dune's story. We're stoked for the resurgence of Dune love recently, and we're excited to work with artists we admire for their personal take on the beloved story!

The Giclée prints are 36 x 12 inches. The first one is a hand-numbered edition of 200 and retails for $50. The second one (with the blue) is hand-numbered edition of 100 and retails for $60.