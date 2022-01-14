The Morning Watch: Peacemaker Gets A Podcast, Cobra Kai Cast Tests Martial Arts Gadgets & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, after you've watched the series premiere of James Gunn's "Peacemaker" series on HBO Max, check out the companion podcast. Plus, see what happens when the cast of "Cobra Kai" gets a chance to test out martial arts gadgets. And finally, take a look at some examples of actors perfecting different accents in movies with commentary from a dialect coach about what makes them so impeccable.
Podly: The Peacemaker Podcast
First up, to go along with "Peacemaker," the spin-off series that picks up John Cena's character where "The Suicide Squad" left him, there's a companion podcast to provide some insight into each new episode. Appropriately titled "Podly: The Peacemaker Podcast," the series features hosts Ify Nwadiwe and Fiona Nova recapping each new episode and speaking with creator, writer, director, and executive producer James Gunn. Stay tuned to the DC Comics YouTube channel for new episodes.
Cobra Kai Cast Tests Martial Arts Gadgets
Next, did you know that there are martial arts gadgets? It's not exactly an area of technology that I've ever encountered, but Wired affirms its legitimacy by bringing in the cast of "Cobra Kai" to test out a bunch of different items. See what happens when Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Peyton List try out resistance training devices, boxing reflect balls, combat dummies, and more
Perfecting Accents in Movies
Finally, Turner Classic Movies brought in dialect coach Erik Singer to discuss the art of perfecting accents in film. From Brits playing Americans to Americans playing Brits and everything in between, watch fine examples of great accents in movies like "Dr. Strangelove" and "Bridget Jones' Diary." Plus, learn about that unmistakable dialect from the 1930s and 1940s, known as the "classy" Transatlantic or Mid-Atlantic accent.