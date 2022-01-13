Jeremy Irons Hasn't Seen The Snyder Cut, Says 'It Couldn't Be Worse' Than Theatrical Cut

While "Zack Snyder's Justice League" may have been the Holy Grail for any rabid fan (emphasis on "rabid") who once tweeted #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, at least one of the film's supporting cast members is content to let it gather dust in his back closet or junk drawer or wherever an esteemed British actor keeps unwanted gifts. Jeremy Irons made his debut as Bruce Wayne's faithful butler and Batman ally, Alfred Pennyworth, in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." He reprised the role in "Justice League," but it sounds like he's not enough of a Snyder-maniac to devote four more hours of his life to "Zack Snyder's Justice League."

In a new interview with Variety, Irons said that he hasn't seen the Snyder Cut, despite (maybe) having it at his disposal to watch anytime. He said:

"I think I have it and I haven't seen it. I shall have to hunt it out and see if I have it somewhere online or on a DVD. I remember talking to Zack before he did it and being very interested to see what he came up with. It couldn't have been worse."

A quick follow-up question clarified that Irons meant "Zack Snyder's Justice League" couldn't have been any worse than the 2017 theatrical cut of "Justice League." The interviewer added that they thought the theatrical cut was "dreadful," and Irons replied, "Well, so did I."