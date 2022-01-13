Clips Round-Up: Dawn Raid Raps, Jack In The Box Scares, Evil Invades & More! [Exclusive]
(Welcome to SlashClips, a series where we bring you exclusive clips from hot new Digital, Blu-ray and theatrical releases you won't see anywhere else!)
In this edition:
- Dawn Raid
- The Jack in the Box: Awakening
- Evil at the Door
- The Accidental Wolf: Season 2
Dawn Raid
Universal Pictures provided us with our first clip this week from the lively documentary "Dawn Raid," which tells the extraordinary untold story of acclaimed New Zealand music label Dawn Raid Entertainment and its two founders, Andy Murnane and Brotha D. Featuring Tanielu "Brotha D" Leaosavaii, Andy Murnane, Judd Apatow, Savage, Mareko, Adeaze, and Aaradhna. The doc also showcases exclusive archive footage of Akon, Wu-Tang Clan and other hip-hop legends. "Dawn Raid" is now available to rent or own on all major platforms.
Here is the official synopsis:
"From humble beginnings selling t-shirts on the streets of South Auckland, this unlikely duo formed a legendary partnership that would defy the odds and become music royalty both at home and across the world. The film explores the incredible challenges and struggles that were buried deep beneath the glamor of chart-topping hits with the hottest local and international talent – rifts between artists, unpaid tax debts, feelings of failure and betrayal – and the immeasurable musical legacy that was created in spite of this. Featuring some of New Zealand's and the US's biggest hip-hop and RnB artists, DAWN RAID is an inspirational, heart pounding celebration of local home-grown talent who not only gave a voice to their local community, but paved the way for a future generation of artists. Having received strong reviews following the New Zealand and Australia release earlier this year, DAWN RAID is an unmissable watch for hip hop fans and a gripping underdog story of how New Zealand's first hip hop label became a success against all odds."
The Jack in the Box: Awakening
Edgar shows no mercy when the newly summoned demon Jack claims his next victim in this clip from horror sequel "The Jack in the Box: Awakening," which is set for release on January 18, 2022 on DVD, VOD, and digital.
Here is the official synopsis:
"Terminally ill heiress Olga Marsdale acquires a mysterious gothic box containing a captured demon – Jack. The powerful entity within makes a deadly deal with Olga and her devoted son Edgar – deliver six victims to Jack and Olga will live. They trap several unsuspecting victims for him within the vast crumbling mansion – but can they deliver all six before it's too late? Or will Amy, the young and innocent woman recently hired to look after the estate turn out to be more than a match for both the family and the Jack?"
Evil at the Door
Fans of "The Purge" might want to seek out this home-invasion thriller starring starring Bruce Davison, Andrea Sweeney Blanco, Robert Allen Mukes, Kipp Tribble, Kenny Yates, Sunny Doench and Richard Siegelman. Directed by Kipp Tribble, MRP Entertainment's "Evil at the Door" premieres January 21, 2022 on the Terror Films Channel before hitting VOD on January 28, 2022.
Here is the official synopsis:
"'Evil at the Door' centers around a secret guild that has operated for nearly a century, known as The Locusts. Once a year this guild treats its members to a night of curated home invasions (aka, 'runs'), known underground as 'The Night of The Locusts.' With 180 minutes to do as they please with the occupants of the selected home, four masked men enter the home of Daniel and Jessica and begin to engage in sick, twisted games with them. Unbeknownst to the intruders, Liz, Jessica's younger sister, is hiding under the bed. While the run time winds down, Liz plots her escape as The Locusts realize there is a traitor in their group. But will the division amongst the intruders be enough distraction for Liz to survive before The Locusts' clock runs out?"
The Accidental Wolf: Season 2
Topic has provided us with a suspenseful clip from season 2 of its series "The Accidental Wolf," now streaming on the service. Directed and written by Arian Moayed, the series is led by Kelli O'Hara and dares to answer the question, "How far would you go to help a stranger?"
Here is the official synopsis:
In The Accidental Wolf Season 2, six months has passed since Katie (O'Hara) answered a phone call that upended her life and put the fate of a pregnant and wounded stranger in her hands. Her family is threatening to medicate her and take away her daughter. Every lead has gone cold. Katie attempts to return to her old life, but a new faction emerges that pulls her deeper into the mystery of what happened on the fateful night of the unknown call and brings danger straight to her doorstep.