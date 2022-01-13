Clips Round-Up: Dawn Raid Raps, Jack In The Box Scares, Evil Invades & More! [Exclusive]

Universal Pictures provided us with our first clip this week from the lively documentary "Dawn Raid," which tells the extraordinary untold story of acclaimed New Zealand music label Dawn Raid Entertainment and its two founders, Andy Murnane and Brotha D. Featuring Tanielu "Brotha D" Leaosavaii, Andy Murnane, Judd Apatow, Savage, Mareko, Adeaze, and Aaradhna. The doc also showcases exclusive archive footage of Akon, Wu-Tang Clan and other hip-hop legends. "Dawn Raid" is now available to rent or own on all major platforms.

