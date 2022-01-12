Eternals Deleted Scene Reveals The Shocking Truth About Dinosaurs

This scene wasn't needed in "Eternals" to let us in on Sprite's opinion of Dane Whitman, but it sure does highlight her contempt. And it's not entirely her fault — it must be infuriating to have Dane treat her like a kid when she's actually an immoral being who has existed long before his ancestors. For his part, Dane does everything short of patting Sprite on the head like a five year old spouting nonsense and in reality, she's revealing some mind-boggling information — it turns out that dinosaurs are actually Deviants!

Sprite drops that bomb like it's nothing, staring down a fossil that Dane dubs a dinosaur but she claims are the film's monstrous villains. Now I'm sure Dane has a pile of science accolades and a prestigious degree, but I'll go ahead and trust the cosmic extraterrestrial on this one. Especially since she just implied that the Eternals had a hand in wiping out the Dinosaurs. Naturally, this leaves a few questions hanging: are all dinosaurs actually deviants? Did the Eternals wipe them all out? How can that be possible, since dinosaurs and humans didn't coexist yet we clearly see heroes interact with humans upon their arrival? Is the MCU just an elaborate alternate universe of "The Flintstones"?

Beyond blowing our minds with her prehistoric knowledge, Sprite takes this opportunity to give us a tad more insight into her internal crisis. Early in the movie, Sprite just seems like the saltiest of the Eternals, which later leads to some stunning revelations. But this scene sets up her larger frustrations with the way humans treat her and ignore her contributions to society. That being said, the biggest loss from cutting this scene is obviously missing out on the goofier side of Dane, who plays with a fossil and even gives it a funny voice. Here's hoping his goofy side gets to shine should Harrington reappear in the MCU.

As of today, "Eternals" is available to all Disney+ subscribers at no additional cost and can also be purchased across all major digital platforms. Those in the market to own a physical copy of the film must wait until February 15, 2022, when it becomes available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.