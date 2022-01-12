Eternals Deleted Scene Reveals The Shocking Truth About Dinosaurs
In celebration of "Eternals" arriving on Disney+ for the viewing pleasure of those who skipped the movie in theaters, Marvel is giving us the goodies. Yesterday, this came in the form of a dance-centric blooper reel. Today, it's a world-shattering deleted scene. You wouldn't expect many revelations to come from a cut clip that's literally titled "Small Talk," but prepare to be surprised.
This two-minute conversation lets us in on a very crucial secret ... "Eternals" could've had even more Kit Harrington than we thought! Oh, and something about dinosaurs, but we'll get to that...
The scene sees Lia McHugh's Sprite and Harrington's Dane Whitman strolling around London's Natural History Museum while Dane's girlfriend Sersi (Gemma Chan) is off giving a presentation on apex predators. Unbeknownst to the unsuspecting Dane, Sersi and Sprite aren't your average humans. In fact, they aren't human at all. They're actually a pair of immortal, un-aging extraterrestrial figures sent to watch over humanity and battle a vicious species known as Deviants. Sprite has the power of illusion — and even shows it off in this clip — while Sersi can alter atomic structures and change matter. This scene comes from early on in the film, before the Deviants return to shake up the heroes' lives, but Sprite seems capable of messing with the status quo all on her own. She takes the moment alone with Dane to enlighten the uninformed human on the truth behind human history. It goes about as well as you'd expect.
Sprite Attempts "Small Talk" In A Deleted Scene
This scene wasn't needed in "Eternals" to let us in on Sprite's opinion of Dane Whitman, but it sure does highlight her contempt. And it's not entirely her fault — it must be infuriating to have Dane treat her like a kid when she's actually an immoral being who has existed long before his ancestors. For his part, Dane does everything short of patting Sprite on the head like a five year old spouting nonsense and in reality, she's revealing some mind-boggling information — it turns out that dinosaurs are actually Deviants!
Sprite drops that bomb like it's nothing, staring down a fossil that Dane dubs a dinosaur but she claims are the film's monstrous villains. Now I'm sure Dane has a pile of science accolades and a prestigious degree, but I'll go ahead and trust the cosmic extraterrestrial on this one. Especially since she just implied that the Eternals had a hand in wiping out the Dinosaurs. Naturally, this leaves a few questions hanging: are all dinosaurs actually deviants? Did the Eternals wipe them all out? How can that be possible, since dinosaurs and humans didn't coexist yet we clearly see heroes interact with humans upon their arrival? Is the MCU just an elaborate alternate universe of "The Flintstones"?
Beyond blowing our minds with her prehistoric knowledge, Sprite takes this opportunity to give us a tad more insight into her internal crisis. Early in the movie, Sprite just seems like the saltiest of the Eternals, which later leads to some stunning revelations. But this scene sets up her larger frustrations with the way humans treat her and ignore her contributions to society. That being said, the biggest loss from cutting this scene is obviously missing out on the goofier side of Dane, who plays with a fossil and even gives it a funny voice. Here's hoping his goofy side gets to shine should Harrington reappear in the MCU.
As of today, "Eternals" is available to all Disney+ subscribers at no additional cost and can also be purchased across all major digital platforms. Those in the market to own a physical copy of the film must wait until February 15, 2022, when it becomes available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.