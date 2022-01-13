James Gunn Says Marvel And DC Don't Push A Master Plan Or Story Mandates For Their Movies

It's not hard to find all sorts of opinions from fans about how Marvel or DC run their movies. One quick trip through social media and you'll immediately be besieged with all sorts of grand proclamations and sweeping generalizations about how these major studios supposedly operate behind the scenes. Depending on who you talk to, Marvel is either holding all their directors at gunpoint and forcing them to follow the whim of every corporate higher-up or allowing complete and total free rein for any filmmaker to do whatever they want. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. once enjoyed the sterling reputation of serving as a director's dream studio to work with ... that is, until the Zack Snyder saga put a quick end to that reputation among its superhero franchise, and Christopher Nolan enacted a messy and very public divorce in the aftermath of the HBO Max day-and-date snafu.

Typically, it helps to actually hear candid and forthright comments from the perspectives of the actual filmmakers who would know best. Imagine that! Few filmmakers are more intimately familiar with the process than James Gunn, who has worked with both major studios in recent years and continues to work with them to this day. While promoting the release of his upcoming HBO Max series "Peacemaker," a spin-off of his DC film "The Suicide Squad," James Gunn sat down for a press conference and shed some light on his unique experience of working on these major productions for both Marvel and DC.