Star Wars: Darth Plagueis Author Was Explicitly Told To Not Reveal Anakin Skywalker's Parents

Even relatively casual "Star Wars" fans are at least vaguely familiar with "The Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise," a key moment from "Revenge of the Sith" that one, hints at some very important history within the franchise, and two, became a very popular meme format on the internet.

While the story has not been officially told in the current canon under the Disney era of Lucasfilm, author James Luceno's 2012 novel "Star Wars: Darth Plagueis" tells the tale of that famous moment from the prequels, and it is widely considered to be one of the greatest novels ever written within the franchise. The book recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and I had the good fortune of speaking with Luceno for a retrospective piece on the novel, which you can read here. When I asked Luceno about how involved Lucasfilm was in the writing process (mind you, this was just before the Disney purchase), the author revealed something pretty interesting — he was instructed not to discuss Anakin's parentage: