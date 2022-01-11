Final Cut, French Remake Of One Cut Of The Dead, Drops Out Of Sundance Following Fest's Digital Move

This is reportedly the first film to drop out of the festival, and as the site reports, this is the second year in a row that Sundance will be all virtual. The Sundance organizers put out a statement as well:

We had looked forward to screening Final Cut and due to the shift in our format they are no longer participating in the Festival. We respect the filmmaker's wishes to share their work in a different capacity. We remain committed to supporting filmmakers as we navigate the changing landscape to ensure independent artists get the visibility they deserve and while we're deeply disappointed to not gather as intended, the safety of our entire community must come first.

It's all very supportive, these statements, and it's honestly heartbreaking to see another year of cancellations and virtual events. I'm sure Sundance is in no danger of disappearing, but I do wonder about things like San Diego Comic-Con and SXSW. Sundance was set for January 20-30, 2022 in Park City, Nevada.

"Final Cut" stars Bérénice Bejo (who also starred in Hazanavicius' "The Artist"), Romain Duris, Grégory Gadebois, Finnegan Oldfield, and Matilda Lutz. It is produced by John Penotti, Noëmie Devide, Alain de la Mata, Brahim Chioua, Vincent Maravalr, and Hazanavicius.