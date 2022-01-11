Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art Reveals Unused Design For Dark Rey's Double-Sided Lightsaber

Sorry to break out a cliche, but Merriam-Webster's dictionary defines a "double-edged sword" as "something that has or can have both favorable and unfavorable consequences." Going by this definition, the Disney era of "Star Wars" is the living embodiment of a double-edged sword. It's given us some good moments and bad moments, and now it's given us a glimpse of an unused double-sided lightsaber.

Darth Maul (Ray Park) first brandished the double-sided lightsaber in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," but if you remember, the evil version of Rey (Daisy Ridley) had her own red version of one that she unfolded in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." It happened while Rey was on a fetch quest for the wayfinder, walking among the ruins of the second dreaded Death Star. Her encounter with her Dark Side self was rather fleeting and almost seemed manufactured to serve as a trailer moment, but it harkened back to Luke's vision of a Darth Vader who bore his own face in the cave on the planet Dagobah.

Concept artist Matthew Savage recently took to Instagram to share an alternate design for Dark Rey's "double blade saber," which would have been "constructed from components of Rey's staff." He wrote, "Here's an unused concept for the Dark Rey lightsaber. For this design I was experimenting with using elements of her staff but we ended up using that idea for her hero saber."